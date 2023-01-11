WILLIAMSON — Much will remain the same as the Mingo County Commission held its reorganizational meeting for 2023 last week.
The commission voted to keep the courthouse hours the same for the upcoming year.
Additionally, the commission voted to keep its meeting dates and times the same, with meetings set for the first Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. and the third Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.
The commission also adopted the following holidays to be observed, when the Mingo County Courthouse will be closed:
In other business, the commission also approved signing a letter requested by the auditor to be sent to the state tax department to allow changes to be made after January 2023. This is approved each year.
The commission also opened a bid for an emergency services vehicle. The bid came from Deacon Ford for a 2022 Ford F-250. The base price quoted was $62,955 and additional options for equipping the vehicle were included.
“That’s the second time we’ve put this vehicle out for bid,” said Tina Lockard, county finance officer. “That’s the only bid that we have received.”
Commissioner Diann Hannah asked if the vehicle listed in the bid was available on the dealer’s lot or if it would have to be ordered. Commission President Nathan Brown said the vehicle was identified with a VIN number on the bid, so it was for a specific vehicle and not just the model in general.
Lockard called the car lot that placed the bid and was told that the vehicle that had been listed in the bid was available on the lot but had already been sold since the time that the bid offer was sent in to the commission.
Lockard said, however, the lot did have an identical model available with some different coloration and a different VIN number. Hannah made a motion to void the bid because the vehicle listed on it had been sold. She also requested the purchasing agent for the commission, commissioner Thomas Taylor, be tasked with finding a vehicle for the commission to purchase so that the item is not continually put out to bid.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
