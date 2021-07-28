WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission is requesting an extension on the budget of the Beech Creek Water Project because the project is running behind.
Leigh Ann Ray, grant coordinator for the Mingo County Commission, said the extension request is a requirement from the West Virginia Development Office.
“I have grant amendment number three, which is an extension request on the project,” Ray said. “We need to also have it signed and approved and sent to the West Virginia Development Office because we are behind on this project, so we need to ask for an extension on the budget.”
Commission President Thomas Taylor asked for a timeline of the bidding process, and Ray said it is still on schedule to go out to bid next month.
The Commission also approved several board appointments during its meeting July 20.
Taylor was appointed as the County Commission board member of the Mingo County Airport Authority. The appointment was needed to replace Commissioner Gavin Smith after his passing last month. Taylor will serve in the role until a new commissioner is appointed, then the commission will revisit the topic again to make a permanent appointment.
The Commission also appointed two members to the Mingo County Public Service Board, Robert Adams and Dwayne Meadows.
The Commission voted to reappoint Elaine Endicott to the Mingo County Public Library board.
On final board appointment, the commission voted to re-appoint of Fire Chief John Hall and citizen Teresa McCune to the Mingo County ABDS Board.
In other business, the commission also voted to award the bid for new 911 consoles to United Solutions in the amount of $159,693.
The commission had voted to put this out to bid back in May. In the request, it was mentioned that the current consoles are not only outdates, but that they had recently had issues with one of the speakers.
The commission is scheduled to meet again at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.