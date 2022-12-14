WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission renewed its memorandum of understanding with the Mingo County Board of Education to continue to provide prevention resource officers at the county’s two high schools.
According to the memo, the commission pays for one officer and the board covers the salary for the other. The annual cost to the county is $52,888.
Commissioner Diann Hannah asked about whether or not grant funding covers the county’s portion, but Grant Coordinator Leigh Ann Ray said no.
Ray said the county was in the past awarded a grant for the position, but actions by the individual who was appointed to the position caused that person to be let go and the county to lose its grant for that position from the previously only source of funds for the position.
Ray said that last year, the county was approached about a new pot of funds for the position and that it had requested an application. However, the application was sent to a wrong email address so the county never got the opportunity to apply for those grant funds.
Ray said that the county plans to apply this year, and that the hopes of the Mingo County Sherriff’s Department is to eventually grow the program as neighboring Logan County has to eventually have an officer in all nine of the county’s schools.
Ray said that they have spoken with the program’s coordinator in Logan and that they receive funds from multiple sources for their program so the plan is to form a similar model. The first goal, however, is to begin receiving grant funds for the position once again.
According to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, The Prevention Resource Officer Program is a cooperative effort between schools and law enforcement to improve student’s attitudes and knowledge of criminal justice and law enforcement; to prevent juvenile delinquency; to mentor youth; to provide a safer school environment and to combine safety and child advocacy assuring a better school experience for all WV youth.
The three main components of the program are prevention, mentoring and safety.
The officers facilitate classes on non-traditional educational topics such as juvenile law, domestic violence, underage drinking, drug and alcohol prevention and child abuse and neglect.
Officers are trained on how to be a positive mentor to students they interact with daily. Officers are also trained to recognize potential danger, prevent violence and to respond to dangerous school situations.
The program places certified West Virginia Police Officers who are also certified Prevention Resource Officers in local middle and high schools. The officers maintain an office in the school and are on duty a minimum of 35-40 hours per week. In addition to the regular school day, officer’s typically attend extra-curricular activities throughout the school year.
