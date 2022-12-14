Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission renewed its memorandum of understanding with the Mingo County Board of Education to continue to provide prevention resource officers at the county’s two high schools.

According to the memo, the commission pays for one officer and the board covers the salary for the other. The annual cost to the county is $52,888.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you