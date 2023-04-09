Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Commission Declares Child Abuse Prevention Month
Buy Now

Amy Hannah Dearfield approached the Mingo County Commission regarding Child Abuse Prevention Month

 Heather Wolford | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission signed a proclamation on April 5 declaring the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Amy Dearfield Hannah, Executive Director of Mingo County Family Resource Network, stated it’s Child Abuse Prevention Month throughout the Country and Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia has already declared the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month for the State.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings