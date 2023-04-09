WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission signed a proclamation on April 5 declaring the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Amy Dearfield Hannah, Executive Director of Mingo County Family Resource Network, stated it’s Child Abuse Prevention Month throughout the Country and Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia has already declared the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month for the State.
Events include flag raisings throughout the County.
Delbarton, Matewan, and Kermit held a flag raising April 4 and the town of Gilbert held a raising ceremony on April 5 for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The town of Williamson will have their annual walk, flag raising, and pin wheel garden on April 13 in downtown and Headstart will lead the walk, Hannah stated.
Hannah, encourages all to wear blue on April 13 in observation of Child Abuse awareness.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.