WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission received updates and information of grants being applied for in the county during its May 18 meeting.
Leigh Ann Ray, grant coordinator for the Mingo County Commission, presented the commission with multiple grant requests to sign, including the annual West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Litter Control Grant.
“We’re going to request $5,000 as we always do,” Ray said. “That’s the maximum amount that you can request.”
According to the DEP website, the Litter Control Grant is a matching fund that assists municipalities and county government agencies with community cleanup and litter enforcement projects. Grant funding is provided through litter fines imposed on those who violate state litter laws.
The grant’s funding cycle runs from July 1 through June 30 each year. Applications must be postmarked by no later than May 31 to be considered.
“We always request the maximum,” Ray said. “We normally get about $3,000. Hopefully, we’ll still continue to be awarded. We were looking the other day, and last year they awarded about half the amount that they awarded the prior year. Hopefully, that’s not a continuing trend.”
Littler cleanups were discussed during the commission’s May 5 meeting. At that time, the commission reported approximately 134 bags of trash were picked up in the Justice area, with another cleanup taking place at Horse Pen Mountain.
Ray also brought forward the annual Emergency Management Performance Grant from West Virginia Emergency Management.
“We’re eligible this year for up to $37,500,” Ray said. “We actually have to have about $75,000 in expenditures in order to get our $37,000. So we’ve been working on that and like I said, we have to go into wvOasisi and list Commissioner [Thomas] Taylor as the authorizing official and submit it in that fashion.”
Other grants Ray discussed include a reimbursement for previous courthouse repairs and a second EMPG grant for the possible purchase of a new vehicle. She also said she and other officials from the county would attend a training May 21 pertaining to the latest round of COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.