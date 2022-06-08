WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission is pursuing grant funding from the USDA for up to eight new vehicles for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Joe Smith approached the commission during its regular meeting June 1 about new vehicles for the department. Smith made the initial request for four but said with the turn-around time of getting cruisers that have been ordered being proactive would be the best approach.
Commission grant writer and project manager Leigh Ray said she had been originally looking at applying for both cruisers and some vehicles for other county departments.
“I’d like to in addition to the six that you say you need also ask the USDA if they would consider funding a couple more vehicles outside of the sheriff’s department,” Ray said. “I don’t know that they will, but we are in need in a few other vehicles.”
If the funding is received for the eight cruisers, the department will have purchased 12 new vehicles within the past two years, keeping the fleet up-to-date.
Smith said a decent amount of mileage have already been put on the newest cruisers because of the travel needs of the department to cover the county.
If grant funding is approved, Commission President Thomas Taylor suggested that some of the retired cruisers the new ones would replace could be repurposed into vehicles for other county departments. This would be done with the vehicles with the least amount of mileage.
Smith also provided an update to the commission about the newly passed Senate Bill 552. This bill addressed changes to tax codes in relation to dilapidated buildings. The main takeaway Smith and his office had to share was the changes it would also make to the land sale process.
According to the text of the bill, to cover the cost of preparing and publishing the second delinquent list, a charge of $25 shall be added to the taxes, interest and charges already due on each item and all such charges shall be stated in the list as a part of the total amount due.
Smith said the majority of this fee would go to the county’s general fund, but the department would also get to keep a portion of it if the department chose to do its own serving of papers.
Smith came before the commission to request a position be added to his office to take advantage of the program. He said that local counties can opt out of doing their own service and use the state’s server instead.
However, he said the new employee could serve to help with more areas than just the process server.
Smith said he simply does not have the manpower currently to do the serving required by the bill, and that if the county does do it themselves then a new position would be needed. Smith said he has lost deputies and is struggling to find certified individuals interested in applying.
Commission counsel Tom Ward said there may come a time that the state takes over this process serving completely from the counties, but that he encouraged Smith to look into it while it is being offered because it is a potential way to generate revenue.
Commissioner Diann Hannah said she was unsure whether the fees collected would benefit enough to justify hiring someone full-time. Taylor suggested the process server could instead be created as a part-time position.
Hannah also shared concern over Smith’s earlier statements about having a challenging time finding deputies.
Smith said this position would be different because the person would not be a deputy so would meet a lower threshold of requirements and training.
Smith also said if it is determined that the county cannot sustain doing the serving itself, using the state can be an option at any time.
The commission ultimately approved allowing the sheriff to inform the state they would be interested in pursuing having their own process server and tasked the sheriff with determining a structure and required pay for a proposed new position.