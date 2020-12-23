Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

scarberry.jpg

Dusty Scarberry was unanimously named the new Chief Court Bailiff of Mingo County at the Mingo County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission unanimously voted to name Dusty Scarberry as the new chief court bailiff of Mingo County at their regular meeting Dec. 15.

Scarberry replaces former chief court bailiff Yogi Croaff, who recently took over his new position of Mingo County clerk.

Scarberry, who is a 2008 graduate of Burch High School, has worked as a court bailiff in Mingo County since Aug. 1, 2011.

He said he takes his job as a bailiff seriously, as it is the only job he has ever had, and he looks forward to serving the people of Mingo County.