WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission unanimously voted to name Dusty Scarberry as the new chief court bailiff of Mingo County at their regular meeting Dec. 15.
Scarberry replaces former chief court bailiff Yogi Croaff, who recently took over his new position of Mingo County clerk.
Scarberry, who is a 2008 graduate of Burch High School, has worked as a court bailiff in Mingo County since Aug. 1, 2011.
He said he takes his job as a bailiff seriously, as it is the only job he has ever had, and he looks forward to serving the people of Mingo County.