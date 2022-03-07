WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Commission declared Tuesday, March 8, as International Women’s Day. They also issued a declaration for March to be Kidney Disease Awareness Month.
The International Women’s Day proclamation was read by the only female commissioner, Diann Hannah, during the commission meeting March 2.
“Whereas, International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women,” Hannah read. “Whereas, the women of Mingo County, West Virginia, strive to improve the social, economic, cultural and overall lives of women and children and families we, the Mingo County Commission, declare Tuesday, March 8, 2022, International Women’s Day in Mingo County.”
Jada Hunter, president of the Mingo-Pike American Association of University Women, and Tina Turk approached the commission Wednesday to discuss the work their organization does.
“We thought it would be appropriate to come here and ask you, the Mingo County Commissioners, to read this resolution declaring next Tuesday International Women’s Day in Mingo County,” Hunter said. “We do events to support women and children in Mingo County and Pike County. We have an event called Mingo County Strong where we invite juniors from our entire county, and we have had it at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. We set up a formal luncheon.”
Hunter said the AAUW would host a reception on Tuesday, March 8, at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College for International Women’s Day, and that the event would also honor the women and families currently in the Ukraine through fundraising efforts.
Derek Blair also approached the commission with the Kidney Disease Awareness Month Proclamation. Blair, who has kidney disease himself, said he strives to educate the public more on his illness and others like him.
“Many of you know I am suffering from this disease, and I am currently on dialysis,” Blair said. “There is not enough awareness in this county to make people aware of what’s going on with kidney disease.”
Blair answered questions from the commissioners about his at-home dialysis treatments and what his journey and daily care routine looks like.
Both proclamations were approved and signed by the commission.