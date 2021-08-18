WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission appointed Marty Fortner through an elimination procedure to fill its vacant seat left by the death of Commissioner Gavin Smith on June 7.
The commission held a special meeting Aug. 11 on its absolute deadline to fill the seat. The names submitted to the commission by the Mingo County Republican Executive Committee were Marty Fortner, Chad Hatfield and Audrey Smith — the widow of Gavin Smith.
The commission had tabled making a decision during a meeting in the previous week to wait for an opinion letter from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office on the eligibility of the names submitted by the committee.
Commission President Thomas Taylor made a motion at the start of the meeting for Smith to fill her husband’s vacant seat. The motion did not get a second, and the commissioners were then each required to strike a name from the list.
Commissioner Diann Hannah was the first to strike a name since she has served on the commission longer than Taylor. She struck Smith’s name, causing contention with both her fellow commissioner and the large crowd gathered in the meeting room and in the hallway of the courthouse.
Taylor struck Chad Hatfield’s name from the list, leaving Fortner to take the seat effective Aug. 16.
Following the selection of Fortner, Taylor decided to open the meeting for public comments. Many in the crowd, including Smith, continued to question Hannah on why she chose to strike her name despite having supported Smith’s temporary appointment to the seat for approximately a week at the end of the first deadline to fill the vacancy.
Hannah initially said only that it was her decision and that she did not need to explain herself. She then moved for adjournment, but Taylor did not second to allow the public comment period to continue.
Hannah later said she did not want county residents to think Smith was appointed only because it was her husband’s seat and wanted to give her a “clean slate” for the election next year.
“You are going to run for commissioner in the next election,” Hannah said. “When you run, people will get behind you, and you will have a clean slate. No one can say the position was just given to you.”
During a special session July 7, the Mingo County Commission failed to meet the original deadline to appoint a new commissioner to the vacancy.
The Mingo County Republican Executive Committee was tasked with recommending three names of individuals who meet the requirements to the commissioners.
During the brief session, community member Ernie Sammons expressed his interest in holding the seat and said he met the qualifications. Hannah moved for Sammons to be appointed, but Taylor did not second the motion.
Smith was appointed temporarily until the original July 7 deadline due to ongoing questions of whether or not she would be eligible for the seat.
“I would love to fill his seat, if possible,” Smith said at the time. “I am a Republican. I voted Republican. I am registered Republican now, but I did that after Gavin’s death. And if there’s a question to this rule, I’m asking that you all don’t make a decision today and that we dig deeper to see if it’s possible for me to take his seat.”
While Smith met the age and residency requirements, the questions about her eligibility came from the fact that she was a registered Independent until after her husband’s death. A representative from the Secretary of State’s office informed the commission they could make a temporary appointment — without the party constraint — until the July 7 deadline.
During the commission’s regular meeting Aug. 4, it was mentioned that Smith’s name was on the list from the Republican Executive Committee. Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Duke Jewell said this left the commission in a gray area of whether or not she is qualified under the second section of code related to filling a vacancy once it goes to the Party Committee.
Jewell said the commission sought an expedited opinion from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office and recommended that the commission table any action on filling the vacancy until either that opinion is received, or the new deadline of Aug. 11 was reached.
“One of the three names on that list was Audrey Smith,” Jewell said. “I requested, at the commission’s request, a formal request to the attorney general asking the attorney general to give us a formal legal opinion as to whether Audrey is disqualified under subsection B.”
Fortner will serve in the position until the 2022 election is certified. Under state law, the unexpired term must be placed on the ballots for the next primary and general elections, meaning that if Fortner wants to serve after November he will be required to run as a candidate in next year’s elections.