WILLIAMSON — Residents once again voiced their concerns about an upcoming sewer project in Chattaroy during a special session Wednesday of the Mingo County Commission.
The commission, although it is not involved in the project, called the meeting to give residents a venue to share these issues with the Mingo County Public Service District and its engineers from the Thrasher Group.
Commission President Thomas Taylor alluded to the emotional nature of the previous meeting, where threats had been made against Taylor and others. He said in providing this opportunity he wanted the meeting to remain civil.
“I’d first like to open this meeting by stating we’re here all night to listen to your problems,” Taylor said. “I just ask that we keep this meeting professional.”
The need for the special session came after the commission was approached during the public comment period of its regular meeting March 15. During that meeting, Chattaroy resident Harry Mikailian told commissioners he started a petition against the project from residents who do not want the sewer lines to run onto their property and who do not want to connect to the district’s incoming sewer line.
Mikailian said the issue is with property easements and the possibility of condemnations of property in preparation for the project.
“You are wanting to tear up people’s property, driveways, fences, buildings, anything that is standing in your way,” Mikailian said. “Then you are telling them they can’t build around or even anywhere close to the sewer line on their own property.”
Leigh Ann Ray, grant writer for the county, said during that meeting condemnations are a possibility with these types of projects. She said it is the first project of its kind the county has worked on, so the Mingo County Public Service District is learning the ropes as it goes.
Jesse Alden, a project manager for Thrasher, said temporary easements are put into place for these projects so that if damage is done to an individual’s property while the lines are being installed, then someone can come back and fix it after the project is complete.
Mikailian said Wednesday he and J.B. Heflin, executive director of the Mingo County Public Service District, have spoken about the issues multiple times since he and others first approached the commission.
One of the other big issues has been with the way information has been conveyed to residents in the area, according to Mikailian. He said many feel they are being “railroaded” by those working on the project.
Heflin said he’d just recently been made aware of the issues stemming from letters and communication with those in the area from the negotiator utilized by Thrasher.
“This all kind of hit me by surprise, too,” Heflin said. “We had an easement negotiator, which may have hurt some people’s feelings down there. I apologize for that.”
Jonathan Carpenter of the Thrasher Group said he is not aware of any similar issues from the negotiator in question, and that they have used him for years.
Both Heflin and Alden said public meetings were advertised and held before planning for the project began in the area. They both also said concerns were never shared with the district or with Thrasher until now.
Commissioner Diann Hannah said the project was proposed because of the failing infrastructure in the area. She said the age of the system and the issues with it are a cause for serious health concerns.
The system in question was built 60 years ago. According to Alden, these are built to last 40 years — but that is stretching its limits.
Mikailian and other residents, however, still contended they did not want lines from the project to run through their private property. Mikailian said he has gathered 30 signatures from Chattaroy residents so far in opposition of the project.
Mikailian said the maps being used by Thrasher do not accurately reflect the terrain of the area or the buildings that can be found on people’s property there.
Ultimately, after a two-hour special session, Heflin and Alden agreed to walk the one-mile stretch in question to view the area in person with Mikailian and discuss some possible alternatives of where the lines can run.
Alden also took names and contact information from residents in attendance who wanted to share concerns with him privately or to ask him questions on what his maps reflect for their property.
Heflin said he cannot make any promises due to the limited space in the area and the stipulations for how far the sewer lines need to be laid from the water lines, but he is hopeful that some of the concerns can be eased with further planning and discussion.