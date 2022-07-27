WILLIAMSON — The new owners of Williamson Memorial Hospital came before the Mingo County Commission to provide updates on both the project and the entity’s financial request to the commission.
David Jewell, CFO of Williamson Health and Wellness Center, came before the commissioners earlier in May to request up to $1 million in economic development funds to assist with the completion of renovations to the building.
Jewell came back before the commission during its July 19 meeting to present some financial information on the project as well as to talk about some of the progress made at the facility.
“The outside is basically done except for the signage,” Jewell said. “It looks amazing. The Kathy Ireland Center on the third floor is complete. They passed the state fire marshal regulations and should actually be opening up July 25. The construction on the inside is still ongoing and should be on track to be completed in October for us to be open by the end of the year.”
Jewell said they have also been in talks with the state and are hoping that some funding will come through. He said they’ve asked for information to be sent to Tom Ward, legal council for the commission, if the state offers to provide funds contingent on a match from the county.
Jewell said previously that Williamson Health and Wellness Center purchased the hospital in bankruptcy court for $3.128 million. He said after the purchase, they began seeing more work was needed on the building than initially thought.
Jewell said a little over $10 million has been invested in the facility so far, with approximately $2 million still needed to complete work. He said some of the unexpected costs came from the hospital being officially closed and now needing to meet updated safety standards from the state.
Jewell said the next steps in the initial request made to the commission will be waiting to see if and how much the state offers in funding to determine what is still needed to complete the hospital.
Commissioner Diann Hannah said she is on board with helping the hospital in whatever capacity she can, as she would like to see emergency services become available again in the county. She said especially with the trail system, having a hospital locally will help to potentially save lives.
Jewell pointed out that despite emergency services across the border in Pike County, Kentucky, many in West Virginia have insurance that will not cover out-of-state services.
Williamson Health and Wellness leadership also approached the Williamson City Council seeking a donation. Mayor Charlie Hatfield requested something in writing from the hospital detailing their request for council to review. This item has so far not appeared on an agenda since the initial presentation.
