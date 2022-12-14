WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission heard an update on the Dingess water line extension project at East Fork of Twelve Pole.
The Mingo County Public Service District was not represented at the meeting, but since it was on the agenda and of concern to citizens Grants Coordinator Leigh Ann Ray said she would provide an update on where the project is at.
Ray said the citizens in question were not included in the initial project because the funds were utilized in the best way to get water to the most people.
“When we bid the original Dingess water project, we had to stop short,” Ray said. “There was no choice, ad there were some people who were no included in it. Funding only goes so far, and we ran out of money.”
Ray said getting funding for these final houses is a challenge because of the amount of customers served making it considered a small project.
“My understanding is that there is about 20 houses in a four to five mile radius at the end of the original Dingess Creek Water Project who would like to have water,” Ray said. “We’ve always been aware of that, however funding sources — it’s hard to get funding for projects that are that small. You know most of our water projects have well over 200 people on them usually.”
Ray said according to estimates, this new project in construction costs alone would be an estimated $300,000 per mile — or $1.5 million for the construction. She said after adding in the other fees, it would likely be a $3 million project overall.
She said while the size of the project limits the funding sources available to consider, the public service district is looking into its options to see what can be done for the people in that area. She also said, however, if funding was secured citizens should not expect water immediately. She said it would likely be three to four years out from completion after finding funds.
Commission President Thomas Taylor said it is a tough situation, but commended that solutions were being sought.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.