Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission heard an update on the Dingess water line extension project at East Fork of Twelve Pole.

The Mingo County Public Service District was not represented at the meeting, but since it was on the agenda and of concern to citizens Grants Coordinator Leigh Ann Ray said she would provide an update on where the project is at.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you