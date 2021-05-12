WILLIAMSON — During a lengthy Mingo County Commission meeting Wednesday, commissioners tackled a wide range of issues from addiction to grant funding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Among action items on the agenda, the commission approved a motion to bid for new 911 radio consoles. Although the 911 director could not be there, he had spoken with some commissioners about the need before the meeting.
“Their assistant said they put (the system) in maybe 20 years ago out of used parts,” said Commissioner Gavin Smith. “It was an analog system. You can’t get parts for it.”
In addition to the consoles being outdated, they had recently had issues with one of the speakers.
The commission also signed its annual budget agreement with the Mingo County 4-H and West Virginia University Extension Service for in-kind services provided by the county.
The commission heard updates on initiatives to clean up the county, including issued citations as well as cleanup events across the county.
“It looks like they’ve been fairly busy,” said commission President Thomas Taylor.
The commission reported approximately 134 bags of trash were picked up in the Justice area, with another cleanup taking place at Horse Pen Mountain a few days before the meeting.
Other items on the agenda that were discussed Wednesday included:
- Mingo County Health Department QRT update
- Rural Housing Preservation Associates proposed low income tax credit program for Forrest Lake Apartments in Kermit
- A tabled discussion of the Laurel Lake Shooting Range lease
- County clerk report and update, which included a cleanup of the voter rolls in Mingo
- Courthouse annex building roof repair bids
- Approved notice to the Department of Highways on a release of interest in the W.H. Compton Park lease
- Grant applications and updates
The Mingo County Commission will next meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.