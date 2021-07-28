WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission voted July 20 to form a committee to address the jail costs for the county.
The committee will be voluntary, and will be made up of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tom Ward, representatives of judicial officials in the county, a representative of the public defender’s office and one or more probation officer. Ward also recommended adding a representative from the Sheriff’s Office.
“I think it’s reasonable to include on the committee a representative of the Sheriff’s Office,” Ward said.
Sheriff Joe Smith attended the meeting and agreed to be the representative for his office.
Smith asked if someone from the Day Report center should be added to the list for the committee because of the amount of drug-related offenses his office sees.
“Does it make sense to have someone from Day Report or the Health Department, from the QRT, on there also?” Smith said. “I think 90 to 95 percent of all the inmates we’ve seen held are drug-related. And I think we have to agree what we’ve done the last 10 years isn’t working. We’re seeing people who have done two months in prison, they get out for three months, then they’re right back with the same thing.”
Ward said this should be covered by the representative from the probation office.
Commission President Thomas Taylor said the committee will start work immediately for ideas to address the cost of housing inmates.
Ward said one possible example in the proposal letter presented to the commissioners would be to add more grand jury sessions throughout the year.
“One of the very first things I put in there is to have an extra meeting of the grand jury between April and September, and between January and April,” Ward said. “One of the first things we want to discuss on the committee is, can we possibly bring in the grand jury more often?”
These extra meetings would mean that inmates would spend less time waiting in jail for their case to move forward.
“We’ve calculated based on the last couple of years, it’s $3,300 a day average jail cost,” Ward said. “So every day that you can advance getting somebody to disposition and sentencing, you’re saving $3,300 a day.”
Ward said the grand jury could be a key way to lower the jail bill, but they would look at all possible ideas.
“All things considered, we go from April to September — that’s 150 dead days without activity,” Ward said. “We don’t get them to finality until we can get them in front of a judge and sentenced to a state correctional facility, that cost doesn’t get shifted from us to the state.”