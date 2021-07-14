WILLIAMSON — During a special session July 7, the Mingo County Commission failed to meet the deadline to appoint a new commissioner to the current vacancy.
The Mingo County Republican Executive Committee will now be tasked with recommending three names of individuals who meet the requirements to the commissioners, and they will then choose someone from that list to fill the vacancy.
During the brief session, community member Ernie Sammons came to express his interest in holding the seat and said he met the qualifications. This led Commissioner Diann Hannah to move that Sammons be appointed to the position, but Commission President Thomas Taylor did not second the motion.
Commissioner Audrey Smith, who was temporarily appointed to fill the vacancy on June 29, abstained from a vote and left the meeting due to her personal interest in the issue.
Smith was appointed during the special session at the end of June to the vacant seat left by the passing of her husband, Gavin Smith. The appointment was made temporarily due to ongoing questions of whether or not she would be eligible for the seat.
“I would love to fill his seat, if possible,” Smith said at the time. “I am a Republican. I voted Republican. I am registered Republican now, but I did that after Gavin’s death. And if there’s a question to this rule, I’m asking that you all don’t make a decision today and that we dig deeper to see if it’s possible for me to take his seat.”
Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Duke Jewell outlined the process for filling the vacancy after Gavin Smith’s passing and continued to advise the commission through the process. According to state code, the appointee must meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 18 years old,
- Be a registered Republican for a minimum of 60 days prior to the vacancy opening,
- Be a resident of Mingo County and reside in a magisterial district not already served by Taylor (Williamson) or Hannah (Magnolia).
While Smith met the age and residency requirements, the questions about her eligibility came from the fact that she was a registered Independent until after her husband’s death. A representative from the Secretary of State’s office informed the commission they could make a temporary appointment — without the party constraint — until the July 7 deadline.
The new appointee will serve in the position until the 2022 election is certified. Under state law, the unexpired term must be placed on the ballots for the next primary and general elections, meaning that if the appointee wants to serve after November they will be required to run as a candidate in next year’s elections.
Gavin Smith passed away June 7, which was his 64th birthday.
A resident and native of the Gilbert area, Smith was elected to the Mingo County Commission last November as a Republican, defeating longtime incumbent Greg “Hootie” Smith. He assumed the seat Jan. 1.
Just after he began his term on the commission, he became their representative to the Mingo County Airport Authority, where he worked on the continuing development of the Appalachian Regional Airport and other projects.
Smith also served as corporation president of Stacy Equipment and Repair in Gilbert.