WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission heard from the county’s 911 director Wednesday, April 6, about possible cyber security issues facing the entity.
Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby said current protections at the center are outdated. He presented a new cyber security contract to commissioners Wednesday, and said he had been in contact with representatives from Lightrr Business IT Solutions.
Goolsby said the company was recommended to him. According to its website, Lightrr services Tucker, Raleigh, Webster, Roane and Fayette counties.
Mike Walker, technology expert with Lightrr Business IT Solutions, also attended Wednesday to discuss the needs of the 911 center.
“We service companies worldwide and are now offering our services to rural communities,” Walker said. “We want to apply our knowledge and technology in cyber security to those who have not had the opportunity before.”
Walker said Lightrr provides around-the-clock observations of cyber security risks for the entities it serves.
According to their website, Lightrr offers managed IT services, IT security, IT installation services and IT consulting and strategic services.
The commission is set to discuss the issue again at its next regular meeting, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. County Grant Writer and Project Manager Leigh Ann Ray was also tasked with seeing if grant funding could be obtained for the services.