WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission discussed litter control efforts during its Feb. 15 meeting, including annual cleanups to be set for the spring.
Commission President Thomas Taylor referred to efforts that were made last year, where various organizations from across the county held events to collect litter from beside of roadways.
“I know last year we were really successful in the spring cleanup,” Taylor said.
Taylor said he’d like to see those efforts continued and built upon to include more areas across the county.
“What we’re looking for is possibly getting with you and our deputies, getting everybody on the same page with spring right around the corner and warm weather coming,” Taylor said. “Hopefully we can all get together and have some cleanups.”
Taylor said West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection featured the efforts from Mingo County in a publication from the office last year highlighting the success of the program in the area.
Taylor suggested reaching out to each town’s leadership to organize dates for cleanups to be held in their area.
Commissioner Diann Hannah also mentioned that the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to work with the school system for students to do some cleanups with the department.
Taylor suggested the commission partner in the effort with the Sheriff’s Office to also offer an educational course or presentation along with the cleanup for students, if a partnership is formed with the Mingo County Board of Education.
“We have a major garbage problem,” Taylor said. “It’s astronomical what we have. I think it’s really going to take all of us together to combat this.”
County grant coordinator Leigh Ann Ray said she would also approach the women’s club about assisting with the cleanup efforts.