20230308-wdn-defender.jpg
The Mingo County Commission declared March as Public Defender Month during its regular meeting Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

 Heather Wolford | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission declared March as Public Defender Month during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Chief Public Defender David Foley for the 30th Judicial Circuit in Mingo County, requested the Mingo County Commission adopt and proclaim March 2023 to be “Public Defender Month” in Mingo County in recognition of, as the proclamation stated, “contributions made by public defenders in our county for their tireless efforts to defend the rights of their clients and uphold the principles of justice for us all.”

