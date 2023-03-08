WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission declared March as Public Defender Month during its regular meeting on Wednesday.
Chief Public Defender David Foley for the 30th Judicial Circuit in Mingo County, requested the Mingo County Commission adopt and proclaim March 2023 to be “Public Defender Month” in Mingo County in recognition of, as the proclamation stated, “contributions made by public defenders in our county for their tireless efforts to defend the rights of their clients and uphold the principles of justice for us all.”
“This year celebrates the 60th anniversary of Gideon v. Wainwright, which guarantees the right to counsel for anyone accused of a criminal offense that carries the possibility of being incarcerated who cannot afford to hire counsel,” Foley said.
Commissioner Diann Hannah made the motion for the commission to approve a resolution making March 2023 Public Defender month in Mingo County. The motion passed unanimously.
The proclamation stressed, among other items, the values of a fair trial and access to legal representation, the roles that public defenders play in ensuring this fundamental constitutional guarantee, homage to the United States Supreme Court decision 60 years ago that solidified the right to counsel as one of our most basic and fundamental rights and homage to the West Virginia Constitution for providing this basic right to counsel to citizens of the State of West Virginia since 1863.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford primarily covers news in Mingo County.