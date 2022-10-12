WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission recently declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Sherry Hatfield from the Tug Valley Recovery Shelter said October is a time for visibility to be given to a topic that is often hard to talk about.
“October is a special month for us,” Hatfield said. “It’s the month when we recognize domestic violence and ask that people wear purple ribbons, and just remember all victims.”
Allen Mounts, chief field deputy for the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Prosecutor Duke Jewell did readings about domestic violence awareness at the commission meeting Oct. 5 as a part of the presentation.
“We work with them very closely,” Hatfield said. “We work with the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Child Advocacy Center, the DHHR and other programs within the county to try to stem this violence.”
According to the NCADV, Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.
Hatfield read statewide statistic on domestic violence based on information collected in 2020. She noted, however, that the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on cases reported for various reasons.
She said in the state of West Virginia, 1,696 children and 11,232 adults were served by various protective programs in fiscal year 2020.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.