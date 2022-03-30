WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission signed a proclamation Thursday declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Amy Dearfield Hannah, Mingo County Family Resource Network director, said events will mark the occasion.
“As always, we stand before the county commission as Partners in Prevention and the Family Resource Network and request that April be declared Child Abuse Prevention Month,” Hannah said. “We have put together our schedule for the month.”
Events include flag raisings and pinwheel gardens across the county in the first week of April.
April 4 will include flag raisings at WH Compton Park in Delbarton at 11 a.m. and at the flag pole across from Western Auto in Kermit at 3:45 p.m.
April 5 will include flag raisings at the Larry Joe Harless Center in Gilbert at 10 a.m. and Matewan Town Hall at 1:30 p.m.
The annual Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Walk will start in front of the Department of Health and Human Resources in Williamson at noon April 6, and will end in front of the courthouse for a flag raising there.
April 1 is also being recognized as wear blue day to mark the occasion.
Mingo County Partners in Prevention and the Family Resource Network are also accepting nominations until Thursday, March 31, for Champions for Children. Nominees can be submitted to frndirector@hotmail.com.
The proclamation was made during a special session March 23 so that it could be adopted before the month of April began.
According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.