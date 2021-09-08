WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission declared September as National Recovery Month and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Local recovery community workers approached the commission to pass their declaration during its meeting Sept. 1.
“I think we all can acknowledge that substance use disorder has been somewhat of an issue for our community for a long time,” said Amy Hannah from the Williamson Health and Wellness Center. “But we also need to acknowledge that recovery does happen and lives can be changed.”
National Recovery Month is an observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental and/or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life, according to NAADAC.
Recovery Month is intended to celebrate the gains made by those in recovery and reinforce the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, prevention works, treatment is effective and people can and do recover.
Tonya Webb approached the commission Sept. 1 with a similar proclamation request for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
“I usually come before the county commission every September to ask them to declare it Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” Webb said. “As you guys know in Mingo and Pike County, we have quite a few children that are suffering from childhood cancer. It’s very heartbreaking.”
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is recognized every September by childhood cancer organizations around the world, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
Each year in the United States, an estimated 15,780 children under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer. It’s also estimated that 20% of children who are diagnosed with cancer do not survive it.
The commission approved both proclamations for the county.