WILLIAMSON — Public access to the Mingo County Courthouse will continue to be limited during the coronavirus pandemic, a move voted unanimously by the Mingo County Commission at its regular meeting Wednesday, May 6.
Offices in the courthouse will continue to be staffed with skeleton crews, and public access to the facility will be for essential and time-sensitive business only.
Members of the public are asked to call specific offices prior to coming to the courthouse in person. Staff members will give callers instructions as to whether they should come in person or if the transactions can be conducted by other methods.
Numbers for the offices at the Mingo County Courthouse and Annex Building are:
- County Commission Office: 304-235-0380
- County Clerk’s Office: 304-235-0330
- Circuit Clerk’s Office: 304-235-0320
- Prosecutor’s Office: 304-235-0350
- Sheriff’s Office: 304-235-0300
- Sheriff’s Tax Office: 304-235-0360
- Assessor’s Office: 304-235-0310
- Emergency Management: 304-235-0895
- 911 Mapping: 304-235-0566
- Elections Office: 304-235-0339
- Health Department: 304-235-3570
- Magistrate Offices: 304-235-2445
The courthouse has been closed to the public since an emergency session Monday, March 23, when the Mingo County Commission voted unanimously to close county offices pursuant to an order issued by the West Virginia Supreme Court and in response to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s stay-at-home order.
For all emergencies, citizens are asked to call 911. Offices in the courthouse will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Court marshals will remain on duty to allow public entrance to the buildings in the case of emergency business.
West Virginia reported its 54th death related to the novel coronavirus Sunday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said the death was a 25-year-old female from Berkeley County.
“To lose yet another West Virginian, especially one so young, is truly heartbreaking,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the state had reported a total of 1,366 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 63,469 laboratory results received for the virus, with 62,103 negative.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (7), Berkeley (190), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (185), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (113), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).
DHHR says the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data, including minority data and nursing home testing results.
In Kentucky, there were 6,440 cases of COVID-19 and 304 deaths as of 5 p.m. Saturday. At least 2,308 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The U.S. reported nearly 26,660 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationally, there have been a total of 1,300,696 cases reported, including 78,771 deaths.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.