WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission voted to send a letter to the Legislature to ask lawmakers to address the current jail bill payment system.
“As a commission we sent a letter to legislative authorities asking they address the jail bill payment system in place which requires counties to bear the brunt of persons incarcerated,” said commission president Nathan Brown. “The county pays $48.25 per day for each person incarcerated as a result of an in-county arrest.”
Brown said that rate is set to increase to $54.48 per day, per inmate beginning on July 1. He said that will cost county tax payers approximately an additional $154,000 on a year over year basis.
“That robs our county of the ability to provide services and it’s a problem that can only fixed by our Legislature,” Brown said.
The jail bill has been a frequent topic of discussion among the commissioners and was a campaign point for Brown before taking office in December. Finance officer Tina Lockard also discussed the jail bill when the commission approved its fiscal year 2023 budget last year.
Lockard said at that time work had been continuing to decrease the jail bill so that those costs will not eat so much of the county’s annual budget.
“When we did this budget proposal, everybody was all in favor of concentrating on decreasing the jail bill,” Lockard said. “The prosecutor is implementing procedures to help reduce this. The budget will be monitored closely, and it will be addressed again after the first quarter in fiscal year 2023 to see how we’re doing on our expenses and revenues.”
The commission voted in 2021 to form a committee to address the jail costs for the county at the request of now retired legal counsel Tom Ward, which would include Ward, representatives of judicial officials in the county, a representative of the public defender’s office and one or more probation officer. Ward also recommended adding a representative from the Sheriff’s Office.
Ward said one possible way the commission could address these costs would be to add more grand jury sessions throughout the year.
“One of the very first things I put in there is to have an extra meeting of the grand jury between April and September, and between January and April,” Ward said. “One of the first things we want to discuss on the committee is, can we possibly bring in the grand jury more often?”
These extra meetings would mean that inmates would spend less time waiting in jail for their case to move forward.
In other business, the commission approved funds for a wastewater treatment plant at the Southern West Virginia Regional Airport.
The commission had previously approved up to $800,000 for the facility, but after receiving grant funding the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority only needed $320,000 of matching funds.
Commissioner Diann Hannah moved to approve the funds for the authority, since the commission had already approved a larger match if it was needed.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.