Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission voted to send a letter to the Legislature to ask lawmakers to address the current jail bill payment system.

“As a commission we sent a letter to legislative authorities asking they address the jail bill payment system in place which requires counties to bear the brunt of persons incarcerated,” said commission president Nathan Brown. “The county pays $48.25 per day for each person incarcerated as a result of an in-county arrest.”

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you