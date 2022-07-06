WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission hosted a brief special session Friday to approve emergency work to the emergency services tower in Kermit.
Commissioner Diann Hannah, who presided over the meeting in President Thomas Taylor’s absence, said the repairs to the tower were needed after damage from recent storms.
“I will note that this is a nonrefundable emergency purchase that we have made to get the tower back up and running,” Hannah said.
The cost for the repairs was $3,900.
During the meeting conducted via phone, the commissioners also approved looking at some more precinct changes for the upcoming election.
“We’ve been notified that the church at precinct number 30 in Ragland has told the commission they’ll no longer allow voters to use that as a precinct,” Hannah said.
Tina Abbott, the commission’s administrative assistant, said she has been exploring options in the area but that the possibilities are limited. She said she has made calls to a few buildings but as of Friday had not yet heard back.
“Churches are getting away from allowing us to use them,” Abbott said. “Most of the churches that we’ve had have quit letting us use them. We have two churches right now as polling sites.”
Abbott said the challenge is finding a building that fits the needs of a polling place, and that can pass the inspections done by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office to deem it appropriate.
Hannah moved to allow staff at the commission’s office to explore options in the impacted areas to make changes as needed to meet deadlines set by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
The commission also approved paying bills that are due before their next meeting in mid-July, since they previously moved to cancel the usual first meeting of the month.