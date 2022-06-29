WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved two precinct changes for the general election in November.
Tina Abbott, the commission’s administrative assistant, said the changes were needed because the previous polling places were no longer an option. She said the East End Towers had no restrictions in place and were no longer allowing it to be a polling place.
Abbott also said the Harry L. Joyce Center was deemed unfit by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. She said the power went off in the building during the primary election and poll workers had to be moved into the hallway to complete the election.
The complete updated precinct list is below.
Williamson District
Precinct 1: Williamson Fire Department
Precinct 3: Williamson Fire Department
Precinct 7: Williamson Fire Department
Precinct 9: Fieldhouse
Precinct 22: Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department
Kermit-Harvey District
Precinct 44: Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department
Precinct 43: Kermit City Hall
Precinct 45: Breeden Church of God
Precinct 46: Dingess Grade School
Precinct 47: Lenore Middle School
Lee District
Precinct 26: Board of Education
Precinct 27: Carewood Center — Delbarton
Precinct 28: Carewood Center — Delbarton
Precinct 30: Ragland — Christian Fellowship Church
Precinct 41: Tug Valley High School
Precinct 48: Mountain State Harley-Davidson (old Mike’s Harley)
Precinct 49: Mountain State Harley-Davidson (old Mike’s Harley)
Magnolia District
Precinct 50: Delorme Bible Church
Precinct 51: Matewan Grade School
Precinct 55: Beech Creek Community Park
Precinct 56: Matewan Grade School
Precinct 57: Red Jacket Community Church
Precinct 59: Varney Community Center
Stafford District
Precinct 72: Justice (Stone Lodge)
Precinct 73: Wharncliffe (Ben Creek Community Park)
Precinct 74: Baisden (VFD)
Precinct 75: Gilbert PK-8
Precinct 76: Gilbert PK-8
Mingo County is now a part of the new first congressional district because the state lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. The county is also a part of the sixth senatorial district, as well as the 29th and 34th delegate districts.