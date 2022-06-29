Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

mingo courthouse.jpg

The Mingo County Courthouse is pictured in downtown Williamson.

 File photo | HD Media

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved two precinct changes for the general election in November.

Tina Abbott, the commission’s administrative assistant, said the changes were needed because the previous polling places were no longer an option. She said the East End Towers had no restrictions in place and were no longer allowing it to be a polling place.

Abbott also said the Harry L. Joyce Center was deemed unfit by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. She said the power went off in the building during the primary election and poll workers had to be moved into the hallway to complete the election.

The complete updated precinct list is below.

Williamson District

Precinct 1: Williamson Fire Department

Precinct 3: Williamson Fire Department

Precinct 7: Williamson Fire Department

Precinct 9: Fieldhouse

Precinct 22: Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department

Kermit-Harvey District

Precinct 44: Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department

Precinct 43: Kermit City Hall

Precinct 45: Breeden Church of God

Precinct 46: Dingess Grade School

Precinct 47: Lenore Middle School

Lee District

Precinct 26: Board of Education

Precinct 27: Carewood Center — Delbarton

Precinct 28: Carewood Center — Delbarton

Precinct 30: Ragland — Christian Fellowship Church

Precinct 41: Tug Valley High School

Precinct 48: Mountain State Harley-Davidson (old Mike’s Harley)

Precinct 49: Mountain State Harley-Davidson (old Mike’s Harley)

Magnolia District

Precinct 50: Delorme Bible Church

Precinct 51: Matewan Grade School

Precinct 55: Beech Creek Community Park

Precinct 56: Matewan Grade School

Precinct 57: Red Jacket Community Church

Precinct 59: Varney Community Center

Stafford District

Precinct 72: Justice (Stone Lodge)

Precinct 73: Wharncliffe (Ben Creek Community Park)

Precinct 74: Baisden (VFD)

Precinct 75: Gilbert PK-8

Precinct 76: Gilbert PK-8

Mingo County is now a part of the new first congressional district because the state lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. The county is also a part of the sixth senatorial district, as well as the 29th and 34th delegate districts.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you