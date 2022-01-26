WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission recently approved precinct consolidations for 10 split precincts.
The possibility of consolidating the precincts had been previously discussed before the commission by Mingo County Clerk Yogi Croaff, who brought his final proposal to the commission during its Jan. 18 meeting.
Deputy Clerk Angie Browning told the commission the consolidation is allowed per West Virginia State Code as long as there are fewer than 1,500 voters in any rural precinct and the polling places for the split precinct are within a mile of each other. Browning said most of these split precincts already had voters casting their ballots in the same location.
Croaff said maintenance to the voter rolls has shown these splits are no longer needed. Consolidation will also save the county approximately $12,000, as fewer poll workers will be required to work the elections.
“We recently purged our voter list to remove inactive and deceased voters,” Croaff said. “During the purge, we removed 7,000 names. We now have only 16,000 voters as compared to 24,000.”
The split precincts that will be consolidated into single “A-Z” precincts are:
- Chattaroy 22-1 (A-J) and Chattaroy (K-Z) voting at the Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department (Nolan Precinct 23 will be merged into the Chattaroy precinct);
- Delbarton 27-1 (A-H) and Delbarton 27-2 (I-Z) voting at the Carewood Center;
- Marrowbone 44-1 (A-L) and Marrowbone 44-1 voting at the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department;
- Dingess 46-1 (A-L) and Dingess 46-2 (M-Z) voting at Dingess Elementary School:
- Lenore 47-1 (A-H) and Lenore 47-2 (I-Z) voting at Lenore PK-8 School;
- Gilman Drive 48-1 (A-K) and Gilman Drive 48-2 (L-Z) voting at the old Gilman Store;
- Matewan 51-1 (A-H) and Matewan 51-2 (I-Z) voting at Matewan PK-8 School;
- Varney 59-1 (A-H) and Varney 59-2 (A-H) voting at the old Varney Grade School building;
- Baisden 74-1 (A-G) and Baisden (H-Z) voting at the Baisden Volunteer Fire Department; and
Gilbert 76-1 (A-H) and Gilbert (I-Z) voting at Gilbert PreK-8 School.
Also during this meeting, the commission addressed septic issues at the former Varney Grade School. The commission voted to put out to bid seeing what the best long-term solution would be since the facility is still being used.
The Mingo County Commission is scheduled to meet again in regular session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.