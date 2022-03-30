WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved an approximately $5.2 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year during a special session Friday.
The budget is a drop from last year’s, according to finance officer Tina Lockard. She said it is mostly due to the American Rescue Plan Act funds received last year.
“Our total budget this year is a little over $7.5 million,” Lockard said. “That is our current budget for fiscal year 2022. The new proposed budget for 2023 is a little over $5.2 million. It’s like a $2.2 million difference, and part of that is the $1.6 million ARPA money.”
Lockard said work has also been continuing to decrease the jail bill so that those costs will not eat so much of the county’s annual budget.
“When we did this budget proposal, everybody was all in favor of concentrating on decreasing the jail bill,” Lockard said. “The prosecutor is implementing procedures to help reduce this. The budget will be monitored closely, and it will be addressed again after the first quarter in fiscal year 2023 to see how we’re doing on our expenses and revenues.”
The commission voted last July to form a committee to address the jail costs for the county. The committee is voluntary and made up of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tom Ward, representatives of judicial officials in the county, a representative of the public defender’s office and one or more probation officer. Ward also recommended adding a representative from the Sheriff’s Office.
Ward said last summer one possible way the commission could address these costs would be to add more grand jury sessions throughout the year.
“One of the very first things I put in there is to have an extra meeting of the grand jury between April and September, and between January and April,” Ward said. “One of the first things we want to discuss on the committee is, can we possibly bring in the grand jury more often?”
These extra meetings would mean that inmates would spend less time waiting in jail for their case to move forward.
“We’ve calculated based on the last couple of years, it’s $3,300 a day average jail cost,” Ward said. “So every day that you can advance getting somebody to disposition and sentencing, you’re saving $3,300 a day.”
Ward said the grand jury could be a key way to lower the jail bill, but they will look at all suggestions.
“All things considered, we go from April to September — that’s 150 dead days without activity,” Ward said. “We don’t get them to finality until we can get them in front of a judge and sentenced to a state correctional facility, that cost doesn’t get shifted from us to the state.”
Lockard also said the only change in the budgets for the county’s elected officials, as of now, was a decrease in retirement percentages.
The commission met in a special session by phone Friday evening to approve the budget. Commission President Thomas Taylor was not in attendance.