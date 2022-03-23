WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission recently approved funds for upgrades to radios used by volunteer fire departments across the county.
Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby submitted a bid to the commission March 2 in the amount of $3,700. This was approved at the time, but it was unclear whether this estimate included all radios currently in service as Goolsby did not attend the meeting.
However, during its regular meeting March 15, Goolsby told commissioners the bid includes all 118 radios used by the county’s fire departments.
Commission President Thomas Taylor expressed frustration during the March 2 meeting with how long it had taken to receive the bid and how unclear the information still was. A special session had previously been called for the issue and other emergency services items but was cancelled when information was not ready to be presented.
Questions had come from whether or not the commission could pay to have all of the radios upgraded because the county was not the owner of all of the radios. The county technically owns 11 of the radios in service that were paid for through grant funding received previously by the commission.
The issue was first brought before the commission in February by the Mingo County Fire Chief Association.
Chief Tommy Cottle of the Beech Creek Volunteer Fire Department said at the time that there were areas in the county where the radios could not be used due to their outdated software.
The upgrades will be completed by Discount Communications and Electronics of Alum Creek.
Also during its meeting March 15, the commission continued prep for the upcoming election season. The commission improved reinstatement of voting precinct 49, which will be located at Mountain State Harley-Davidson on U.S. 119.
The commission also signed contracts for polling places for the 2022 election season and received lists of poll workers from both county party executive committees.
The Mingo County Commission will meet again in regular session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 6. It is scheduled to have two special sessions Wednesday, March 23 — one at 2 p.m. for a proclamation and to discuss budgets and one at 5 p.m. to discuss the Chattaroy sewer project.