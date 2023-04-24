WILLAIMSON — The Mingo County Commission moved on April 18 to start the selection process for a new county official following Ramona Mahon’s retirement.
During the procedure, the commission chose Chief Deputy Assessor Joseph Curry to serve as the temporary assessor beginning on May 1.
The Commission has 30 days to fill the job after Mahon’s resignation, according to information provided to the board by Mingo County Prosecutor Duke Jewell, who serves as the commissioner’ legal counsel. Jewell indicated that potential applicants must be 18 years or older, reside in Mingo County, and be registered members of the same political party as Mahon.
Jewell highlighted that this means the commission will only be able to select from applicants registered as Democrat. He added that while new candidates for the newly vacated Mingo County Commission position required candidates to be members of the same political party for at least 60 days before the election, that provision did not apply to assessor’s position.
The commission moved to offer an open application period to allow all interested parties to submit cover letters and resumes. Applications must be submitted to the commission’s office, Mingo County Court House by May 2.
Applications will be considered at the May 3 meeting. A replacement will be appointed at the May 16 session. The elected candidate will remain in office until the end of the reaming term and shall stand for election if they wish to remain in office.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.