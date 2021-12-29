WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approached local EMS operators during its meeting Dec. 21 regarding complaints about response times.
Commission President Thomas Taylor asked for the item to be placed on the agenda after hearing about a recent incident in Matewan.
“We had a situation there at North Matewan where a 94-year-old gentleman had fallen,” Taylor said. “I think the wait time for an ambulance to get to him was well over an hour.”
Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby said the wait was caused because the responding ambulance came from Pike County via a mutual aid service.
Taylor said another situation was brought to his attention the morning of the meeting, where a woman who was having chest pains had called for emergency services from Lenore and was left waiting.
“Apparently, they thought she was having a heart attack,” Taylor said. “They had waited about 25 minutes and called back to see how long it would be and were told it would be at least another 30. … I’m just trying to figure out where the disconnect is at.”
Jason Smith and Craig Blankenship, local EMS operators, said the COVID-19 crisis has caused a lot of these response issues and that EMS is catching a lot of flack when they simply do not have the supplies or manpower to keep up.
Hospital emergency room wait times were also cited as an issue, tying up resources for longer than normal when a patient is transported.
It was also noted that some registered healthcare providers have been let go from their positions due to vaccine refusal, leaving already short-staffed medical facilities with fewer staff.
Commissioner Diann Hannah said the cited reasons gave some context to the current issue. Hannah said the lack of a local hospital is also a major issue.
“The problem here in this county is that we do not have a hospital for you to provide quick transport to,” Hannah said. “What is your alternative?”
Local patients in Mingo County are typically transported to Logan Regional Medical Center or hospitals in Kentucky. Those transports can take hours, depending on ER wait times.
The commission has requested some solutions be looked at to alleviate some of the issues so that emergency calls can be responded to in an adequate amount of time to avoid tragedy.