HUNTINGTON — Scholars from Marshall University’s College of Liberal Arts will gather Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, to present their research. The two-day conference will take place in Drinko Library as students from across the college present display posters and host panel discussions.

The conference begins at 9 a.m. April 12 and runs throughout the day. Day 2, on April 13, also begins at 9 a.m., running through 4:45 p.m. The keynote address will take place at the Thursday luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center and will be delivered by Neema Avashia, named the 2013 Educator of the Year by the Boston Public Schools, where she teaches civics. She writes frequently on race, class and inequities in education. Avashia grew up in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

