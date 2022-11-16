Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Small Business Saturday Nov. 26 at its new venture The Collective.

Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. It is designed to promote supporting local business during the holiday shopping season.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

