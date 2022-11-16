WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Small Business Saturday Nov. 26 at its new venture The Collective.
Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. It is designed to promote supporting local business during the holiday shopping season.
The Collective, located at 68 E. 2nd Ave., hosts several boutique-style, retail and artisan based small businesses. This open-space shopping location is formerly part of First National Bank of Williamson at the location that once housed Hobbs Department Store.
Shops located in The Collective are White Daisy Boutique, Southern Mercantile LLC, Maple Grove Books, CC Coffee and Tea Interest, Gift Nation Personalization, The Twisted Sisters Creations & Home Décor, Steadfast Boutique and the Randall Sanger Photography Gallery.
The Collective shared a post about the upcoming event, and said details and special happenings from each shop will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.
The Collective will be open for Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Additionally, The Collective is open each week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. More information about each shop can be found on The Collective’s Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.