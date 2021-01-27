NORTON, Va. — A coalition of groups in Central Appalachia issued its third annual report this past week highlighting innovative projects that will clean up abandoned coal mine lands and brownfields in six states and give them new life as solar energy sites, recycling centers, eco-tourism assets and other economic ventures.
The report, Restoration and Renewal: The New Appalachian Economy, profiles 19 projects including, for the first time, Pennsylvania and Alabama, in addition to Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, according to a news release.
“Though this past year has presented many challenges, we’ve seen communities in Appalachia continue to drive toward economic diversification with creative and innovative reclamation projects,” said Adam Wells, regional director of community and economic development with Appalachian Voices.
The Reclaiming Appalachia Coalition report includes 19 project profiles for the six states. For example:
West Virginia:
- Creation of two facilities to localize the bio-based manufacturing and upcycling economies in Mingo and Monongalia counties that would generate sustainable materials, reduce pollution sources and create jobs throughout Central Appalachia. Combined cost: $7.2 million
Kentucky:
- Conversion of a former coal miners’ bank building to a flagship welcome center and rest stop in Lynch for the Backroads of Appalachia to support motorsports and recreation tourism. Cost: $400,000
Ohio:
- Reinforcement of an embankment to stabilize road access at The Wilds, a wildlife park and education center located on 10,000 acres of previously mined land. Cost: $425,000
Pennsylvania:
- Development of a site selection tool to identify locations of potential solar energy projects on abandoned mine lands. Cost: $7,000
Virginia:
- Development of new agricultural education facilities in Wise County, including a learning center and workshop on abandoned mine lands to demonstrate remediation and farming methods for previously mined land. Cost: $2.67 million
Alabama: Reclamation of the North Fork Creek watershed to remediate 700 feet of a dangerous mining highwall, 68 acres of spoil, and acid mine drainage flowing into the creek at more than 500 gallons per minute. The reclamation will improve water quality for recreation and fishing. Cost: $1.8 million
“The funding and technical assistance we received from the Reclaiming Appalachia Coalition were instrumental in allowing us to identify some of the most suitable sites for future solar development on abandoned mine lands. We’re excited to now invite solar developers, economic development entities, investors, and most importantly, private landowners to work with us to look at these reclaimed landscapes as suitable sites for new projects,” said Bobby Hughes, executive director of EPCAMR.
The report details the growing problem of inadequate financial bonding for environmental reclamation as more coal companies file for bankruptcy, and includes estimates of state funding needs. It also describes projects the coalition has already helped develop in dozens of communities, providing assistance to governments and communities to secure more than $18 million in federal Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Pilot funds and brownfields funding, and leveraging approximately $12 million in additional funds.
Funding in support of reclamation and economic development in Appalachia includes the AML Pilot program with $105 million appropriated in 2017, and $115 million in each of the last three years, and the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization program, which has contributed $50 million to economic diversification in Central Appalachia.
The RECLAIM Act, which will be re-introduced in the new Congress in early 2021, would accelerate the distribution of $1 billion of existing funds over five years to revitalize coal communities. The Reclaiming Appalachia Coalition and others continue advocating for passage of the RECLAIM Act and additional investment in the region where it is most urgently needed, according to the release.