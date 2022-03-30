SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Talent from all across the region will be showcased Friday, April 1, during the annual Coalfields Got Talent competition at the Southside Mall.
Williamson Health and Wellness Center has sponsored the annual talent show since 2015 as a way to help promote local talent in the region and as a resource event for local organizations that provide services to the community.
Amy Dearfield Hannah of Healthy in the Hills said registration for the event is free, and there are two age divisions.
“I do have a few spots left,” Hannah said. “I really want to encourage folks. When you think about watching ‘America’s Got Talent,’ everybody does not sing. I know a lot of people do, but people do different things.”
Each age group will have a first, second and third place winner. First place winners will receive $1,000 while second place finishers will win $500, and third place finishers will receive $250. Additionally, the audience will also get to choose their favorite of the competition for the Audience Choice Award, who wins $250.
Hannah said all six winners will also be invited to be the opening acts for a concert set to be hosted in Williamson this summer by AMCO.
Admission to the event is free. For more information or to register, contact 304-235-5607.