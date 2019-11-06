WILLIAMSON — Talent from all around the Tug Valley region will be showcased next weekend at Williamson Health and Wellness Center’s annual Coalfield’s Got Talent competition at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
Williamson Health and Wellness Center (WHWC) has sponsored the annual talent show since 2015 not only as a way to help promote local talent in the region but also as a resource event for local organizations that provide services to the community.
According to Kristin Brewer DeBoard, who is a marketing and nutrition manager at WHWC, resource tables will be set up inside the Fieldhouse during the event.
In the past, organizations that set up tables included NECCO, STOP Coalition, Birth to Three, Mingo County Health Department, ABLE Families, MCPERC, WVU Extension Services, Family Resource Network, Adolescent Health Initiative, UniCare and more.
As for the talent show, DeBoard said that they have about 20 contestants already signed up for the event and they expect some more to register in the days leading up to the competition.
Registration for the event is free, and there are two different categories: 15 years and under or 16 years and up.
Each age group will have a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner. Each 1st place winner will receive $400 while each 2nd place finisher will win $150, and both 3rd place finishers will receive $50.
Additionally, the audience will also get to choose their favorite singer of the competition to win the Audience Choice Award, who wins $400.
DeBoard said that while the majority of the acts are usually singers, they do welcome acts of any form or fashion. That includes but is not limited to magic tricks, poetry, animal tricks, dancing, playing a musical instrument and more.
Rachel Messer from Fort Gay won the first ever Coalfield’s Got Talent competition in 2015 and then went on to appear on NBC’s hit show “The Voice.”
She returned to be a judge for last year’s competition along with 2011 winner of “America’s Got Talent” and Logan native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
To register for the Coalfield’s Got Talent competition, visit WHWC on Second Avenue in Williamson or call 304-235-3400.
Admission to the event is free, and the Park Board will also have the concession stand up and running on the lower level of the Fieldhouse.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.