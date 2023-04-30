WILLIAMSON — The Coalfield Community Action Partnership Head Start Program in Williamson will receive $5,239,853 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“Every Child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state,” Manchin said in a news release. “Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $5.2 million to support the critical efforts of the Coalfield Community Action Partnership. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children.”