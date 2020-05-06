WILLIAMSON — Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc. (Coalfield CAP) recently partnered with Facing Hunger Food Bank of Huntington to provide shelf meals for seniors across Mingo and southern Wayne Counties during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
“During these difficult times it is best we stay at home to protect one another. As we all know, our senior citizens are one of the most at risk populations,” the post read. “Staying at home for our senior citizens may be a little different in that getting food, medicine and cleaning supplies are a bit difficult as well. Coalfield CAP is trying to ease that burden for our seniors by providing those essential services for them.”
Coalfield CAP’s Senior Program is also providing hot lunches to seniors through “grab-n-go” at the senior sites or the meals-on-wheels program, according to the post.
Coalfield CAP’s In Home Care staff are providing in home care services to their clients making sure their basic and personal needs are met during this trying time.