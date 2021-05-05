WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) totaling more than $12.5 million have been awarded to Head Start programs in southern West Virginia.
Coalfield Community Action Partnership, Inc. located in Williamson received one of the two grants worth $5,033,350.
“As a wife, a mother and a grandmother, I know how precious and formative the early years of a child’s life are and how challenging they can be for a parent,” said Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., in a release. “As we work to recover from COVID-19 and revitalize our economy, we must focus on our youngest citizens and provide them all the resources available for a successful future. I applaud HHS for its investment in West Virginia’s next generation.”
Coalfield CAP Executive Director Tim Salmons said the Head Start grant is one that they receive annually and is used to fund programs in both Mingo and McDowell counties.
“We serve 582 children in Head Start as well as eight children and families currently in Early Head Start,” Salmons said. “This is used for a wide variety of things from transportation, to staff, paying for things in the classroom and then we assist in other ways with Head Start such as helping with dental needs or other needs the child or family may have at home, the social work aspects of the program.”
Salmons said that Coalfield CAP has received this particular Head Start grant every year since 1968.
The other grant, worth $7,507,708, was awarded to the Southwestern Community Action Council Inc. in Huntington.
The Head Start Programs provide parents and children, from birth to age 5, with the skills they need to begin their school career. These programs foster a positive learning environment to encourage children’s growth and development in the areas of early learning, health and family well-being.