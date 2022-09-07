Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The 2021 Coal Dust Run was held in downtown Williamson. Participants in the 5K are “dusted” with coal dust while traversing their way through the course. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

WILLIAMSON — The annual Coal Dust Run will return to downtown Williamson Saturday, Sept. 10.

Leigh Ann Ray, director for the race, said the partnership between the Tug Valley Road Runners Club and the Tug Valley Chamber of commerce began for the first race 10 years ago.

