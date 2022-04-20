WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission recently set the Gavin Smith Memorial Community Cleanup Week for April 25 to May 1.
The event is named in honor of the late county commissioner who himself made efforts to clean up litter in the county.
“This time last year, we were in the ditch lines, we were cleaning,” said Commission President Thomas Taylor. “Our county looked better than it had ever looked, in my opinion. Gavin came on the commission and he was right on board with us to just help clean up the county, and it made a huge difference.”
Taylor said some municipalities in the county have hosted spring clean-up days this month, but people are encouraged to get out and do what they can during the clean up week.
Education in litter prevention is also encouraged during this week, and all the time Taylor said.
“Our litter is a huge problem in the county,” Taylor said. “That’s something that has always been a problem. People say we have a garbage problem but we don’t have a garbage problem, we have a people problem. We’ve hauled off tractor trailer loads of trash, and as soon as you pick it up it’s threw right back out. It’s just very discouraging to see that.”
Taylor said the cleanup effort feels like a fitting tribute to Smith and the work he did.
“For people to say one man can’t make a difference, one man did make a difference,” Taylor said. “He made a huge difference.”