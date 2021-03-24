Over the past few weeks, several people have been picking up litter and other items of trash along the roadways and in communities in Mingo County. Those people were all volunteers who were taking part in scheduled community cleanups, which were organized to help return the county to its natural beauty. Cleanups have already been held in various parts of the county including the Gilbert, Ben Creek, Delbarton, Williamson and Kermit areas while the Town of Matewan is scheduling a clean up for this Saturday. Anyone wanting to organize a cleanup of their own can contact the Mingo County Solid Waste Authority, who will provide gloves, garbage bags and “trash-grabbers.” The SWA can be reached by calling 304-235-8143.
