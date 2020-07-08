CHARLESTON — The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences opened the doors to the Avampato Discovery Museum, Juliet Art Museum and Caperton Planetarium and Theater on Tuesday.
“The Clay Center has always put the safety and welfare of our community, guests and team first,” said Al Najjar, president and CEO, in a news release. “We are planning a gradual reopening, with room to adjust as we evaluate the latest data and receive ongoing guidance from our local, state and federal government and feedback from the Center’s Team and guests. Our plan will be regularly reviewed and refined based on the latest science and guidance that we may receive. We look forward to the Center coming alive again with the sound of patrons exploring the arts and sciences safely together.”
The museum will be limited to 100 patrons per exploration time, with two exploration times available Tuesday through Saturday.
All admissions require a reserved arrival time. Access to the museum galleries is available daily Tuesday through Saturday in your choice of one of two time blocks, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 to 4 p.m. (the museum will be closed for deep-cleaning between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m.). Patrons may begin reserving exploration time now by visiting theclaycenter.org or calling the Clay Center Box Office at 304-561-3570.
Museum members enjoy free admission but must reserve an arrival time as well.
All reservations must be made online. The museum will not be accepting cash payments, and guests should purchase in advance. Refunds are not available.
For more information, visit the Clay Center online at www.theclaycenter.org/COVID19.