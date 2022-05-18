WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson approved a $500 donation to locals organizing a beauty pageant during its council meeting Thursday.
Gretchen Hensley, a local hairdresser, came before the council to discuss how she and others have been working to bring back the festival pageant circuit to the city.
Hensley said last year they hosted a pageant in conjunction with the Christmas festivities in the town.
“We held a Christmas pageant in conjunction with the new Great White Way that Tonya has taken over,” Hensley said. “We had probably 50 kids over at the fire department. It was a great success, it was really good. We had people from everywhere come to the town.”
Hensley said the group has an upcoming Miss Hatfield-McCoy Pageant that they need some financial assistance with due to rising costs.
“Right now, I’ve only got 20 kids,” Hensley said. “I’m in the hole. Our grand prize winner gets $500 cash. My crown order is about $470. I’m not asking for all of it, but we need a little help to pull it off.”
Although not on the agenda Thursday, the council approved making a $500 donation to the cause.
Hensley said the group also plans to host a festival in conjunction with the King Coal Festival this year. City Event Coordinator Tonya Webb said work is being done to have these queens recognized at the state level so they can compete in the annual Fairs and Festivals Pageant to have the chance to win scholarship money.
“If you were Miss King Coal, you were a big deal,” Hensley said. “Back in the day, it was the big thing in Williamson for these pageants.”
In other business, the council approved allowing the city attorney to work on the ordinance to clarify language pertaining to holiday pay for city employees.
The council also approved putting out for bid the installation of a new HVAC unit at the water plant, as the current unit is nearly 40 years old and the cooling has gone out.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the council will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26.