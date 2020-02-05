WILLIAMSON — The Rev. Frank Jones, president of the local NAACP, Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield and Rita Roberson, vice president of institutional advancement at Southern Community and Technical College, signed a proclamation Tuesday, Jan. 28, in honor of Black History Month.
This year’s theme will be “African Americans and the Vote,” as 2020 marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the culmination of the women’s suffrage movement.
The NAACP along with SWVCTC will host a series of programs at 5 p.m. every Monday at the Williamson Public Library in celebration of Black History Month and Harmony 365. Each program will feature guests speakers and musicians.
The Williamson area schedule for Black History Month includes:
- 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, Black Women Suffragists/Fight for Inclusion/Nevertheless, they Persisted, Williamson Library.
- 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Black History Month/Candlelight Vigil Program at Logan Street First Baptist Church.
- 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, Different Names, Same Chains: Black Political Disenfranchisement, Williamson Library.
- 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Contemporary Challenges to the Black Vote,Williamson Library.
- Harmony and Peace Displays art displays from students Mingo County students of all ages at the South Side Mall, South Williamson, Ky., through February.
All of the events are open to the public. For more information, contact Rev. Frank Jones, president of the Williamson Branch; Bernice Johnson, program co-chairman; Jada Hunter, NAACP program committee; or Rita Roberson at SWVCTC.