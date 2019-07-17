The Williamson City Council has approved the selling of several old police cruisers that were no longer being used. Mayor Charlie Hatfield opened up sealed bids during the recent meeting for five vehicles, which included one Dodge Durango and four Crown Victorias.
The bidding was advertised in the Williamson Daily News. Four of the vehicles were sold for a combined $1,353. The other was not sold, but the city will try again to sell it in the future.
Police Chief Grady Dotson gave his monthly report to the City Council, which included two felony arrests, several misdemeanor arrests and several citations issued. The Williamson Police Department also made an arrest that helped solve a stolen car ring in the region. Dotson noted that his department helped locate a missing juvenile and return the teen to his family.
Dotson also said he has been asked to speak to local schools on the dangers of drugs. He will start this once school begins in August.
The meeting began with the four council members voting to proclaim National Health Center Week, which starts Aug. 4. This came at the request of Darrin McCormick, who was representing Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
The council also voted unanimously for city clerk Meredith Anderson to attend training from Aug. 6-8 at the annual Municipal League Conference in Huntington.
The council went into executive session with the mayor and city attorney Nathan Brown over a "pending legal matter." They also approved a raise for city police clerk Tammy Sexton, which was announced after they returned from the executive session. Her salary will be adjusted from $23,000 to $25,000.
Veolia Water manager Zack Maynard gave his report to the council on the water and street departments. He said he will be taking bids for a new building at the city garage. That structure was damaged last year when a garbage truck caught on fire in one of the bays.
This will be the only meeting held for the month of July. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8.