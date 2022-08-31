WILLIAMSON — During a lengthy meeting Thursday, the Williamson City Council received numerous updates, including the results of the recent settlement in the opioid lawsuit against three major distributors.
Attorney Tish Chafin from Chafin Law Services met with the council in a brief executive session to provide information on the city’s portion of the landmark $400 million opioid lawsuit settlement announced earlier this month.
“Hundreds of millions of dollars will go to municipalities and county governments throughout the state,” Mayor Charlie Hatfield said. “That is coming to a head, and there will be other cases from this that will bring some revenue to the city. We’re not going to get into how much it is without knowing more because they still have to have court approval on cost and how they’re going to do it.”
Hatfield said the council would also need to be briefed on the structure decided by the courts for spending the funds once the money starts to come in.
“The most important thing for the council will be, we’ll have direction of course as to how we, when we do get allocated the money, how we use it,” Hatfield said. “There are parameters to it — we can’t just do what we want with it. There is some guidance.”
West Virginia’s cities and counties will get $400 million over 12 years from the nation’s Big Three opioid distributors. The settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson excludes Huntington and Cabell County, as they were not a part of the mass litigation, according to Chafin. The cities and counties sued the distributors accusing them of pumping pills into West Virginia and fueling the opioid epidemic.
The settlement was announced nearly a month after the lawsuit was scheduled to go to trial in circuit court after being postponed in July. A federal judge also ruled against Cabell County and Huntington in similar claims in a separate case.
Once approved by the cities and counties in the mass litigation, the $400 million will be paid over 12 years. A “front-loaded” payment will go to a fund that will be used to help battle the epidemic’s effects.
In other presentations, Nathan Brown, the city’s attorney, said Thursday he had put together the majority of the initial application materials for Home Rule and was requesting some further information from either the mayor or city clerk to complete the document. Brown said the application process is a lengthy one, and that public hearings and other meetings specific to Home Rule will have to be scheduled.
According to the West Virginia Department of Revenue, the West Virginia Legislature created the Municipal Home Rule Pilot Program in 2007. The enabling statute “empowered municipalities participating in the program to be creative in addressing local problems by implementing ordinances, rules and regulations not otherwise available because of the various one-size-fits-all statutes that apply to all municipalities.”
Bridgeport, Charleston, Huntington and Wheeling were accepted as the first participants in the program.
In 2019, the Legislature rewrote the statute to make the pilot program permanent and open to all West Virginia municipalities (only four Class IV municipalities can be admitted to the program annually), and establish a $2,000 annual fee to be paid by each participating municipality beginning July 1, 2019.
Across the state, there are more than 50 participating municipalities, including Man, Logan and Chapmanville in neighboring Logan County.
The notable piece of Home Rule is that it allows municipalities to increase sales tax by 1% in the city or town’s limits, with the intention of using those funds on projects to benefit the area.
“Within this application, you all or somebody will need to do a really good job of showing where this money will go, what it’s going to be used for,” Brown said about the process previously. “Projects, things of that nature. If there’s an economic downturn, how that’s going to affect. Basically, you can’t collect and not tell what you’re going to do with it.”
Brown said Thursday the extra funds could create a stronger base for the city while also decreasing some of the tax burden on local business owners. He said he would see the structure including a 1% increase in sales tax but a simultaneous 1% decrease in B&O taxes.