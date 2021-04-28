WILLIAMSON — Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson approached city council during the regular session Thursday, April 22, about the possibility of hiring deputies from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office to work for the city part-time in an effort to add some additional police force.
According to Dotson, some county deputies already work part-time for other municipalities like Kermit, Matewan and Delbarton and are permitted to do so because those towns don’t belong to the West Virginia Civil Service system. Dotson said he has been working with city attorney Nathan Brown about how Williamson, which does belong to Civil Service, could also take advantage of county deputies.
“We can use the deputies, who are already certified officers, to come over and help us fill in the gaps,” Dotson said, “because we’re just really shorthanded. We have four guys, and most of the times, I’m covering from 2-6 in the morning and 6-4 p.m. so there’s just so much gap in there. I’d like to make sure the city has 24/7, which we do, but it’s just a lot of strain and a lot of tasks to keep that going.”
Dotson said the city will continue to test and have an active Civil Service list, but having a deputy or two on board part time could save money and fill in the gaps, even if the department hires an officer who has to be sent to the West Virginia State Police Academy for several months.
“We’d still move forward with the process of trying to hire someone eventually, but at least it would give the citizens a certified police officer with training, the background and experience that you would have immediately without waiting six to seven months down the road,” Dotson said.
Brown said if the city worked a deputy sheriff more than 1,040 hours per year, or about 20 hours per week, then by state law, the city would have to pay into their retirement fund. He cautioned the city would have to be aware of an officer’s hours to avoid that requirement or any additional interest fees or fines related to it.
Brown noted that the code applies only to entities operating under Civil Service, which is why the county’s other municipalities get by with it without issue. Dotson said the city is looking at possibly another year before they can hire another officer due to having to conduct the Civil Service test again.
No action was taken at the meeting, with Dotson and council choosing instead to punt the issue to the next regular session. In the meantime, Dotson said the department will test again soon and take applications for a new patrolman position.