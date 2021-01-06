WILLIAMSON — The City of Williamson and Mayor Charlie Hatfield joined the rest of the residents of the Eastern Time Zone in ringing in the New Year as they lit up a sign reading “2021” atop the Coal House at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1.
Hatfield said that the sign was originally used to bring in the Millennium New Year in 2000 but was recently re-discovered in the basement of City Hall.
After some tender loving care, the sign was re-furbished to read 2021 so that it could be placed atop the Coal House to be re-lit 21 years later.
Hatfield was joined by a small gathering along Second Avenue in downtown Williamson.
“I hope we continue having a lit sign above the Coal House in future New Year’s Events, and I will see that we go ahead and have the sign ready for next year,” Hatfield said. “Looking forward to celebrating again with all of you. Have a blessed New Year!”
Hatfield thanked the Mingo County Commission, the Williamson Fire Department, local businessman Dan Hicks, Billy Harmon, along with Alice Tackett and Sabrina Hatfield for their help in making the new tradition happen.