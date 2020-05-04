WILLIAMSON — Residents of Williamson will be able to dispose of any old tires for free this week as part of the city's tire "Spring Cleaning" event.
The event will take place Monday-Friday, May 4-8, according to a post on the Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau Facebook page.
Residents who use the city's garbage collection services can place old tires out on their regular trash collection day, and Veolia will collect them and haul them off.
"This is a one time opportunity to properly dispose of old tires from your home, garage, or yard," the post read. "This event is designed for residents in the City of Williamson only."
Residents who have any tires that they want to get rid of are asked to place them on a curb stacked separate from their garbage. The tires will be collected separately, possibly at a different time of day from the regular garbage collection.
"We'd like to thank Veolia for their assistance in this as well as John Burchett, who originally orchestrated this great plan," the CVB's post about the event read. "We hope you'll help clean up our city."
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will bring an 18-wheeler to store the tires until they can be hauled off and properly disposed.
In 2019, the DEP teamed up with the Tug Valley CVB and other area residents to pull more than 2,000 old tires out of a half-mile stretch of the Tug Fork River between the "Doc" Foglesong Bridge on U.S. 119 and Williamson PK-8.