20221102-wdn-winterfest.jpg

Winter activities will return to downtown Pikeville from Nov. 26 through Jan. 1.

 Photo by Dusty Layne | Courtesy of Pikeville City Tourism

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — There is some wintery fun blanketing downtown Pikeville as the city will present the fifth annual Winterfest from Nov. 26 through Jan. 1.

The ice skating rink will once again be open in City Park every Thursday through Sunday. The ice skating rink will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

