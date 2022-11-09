PIKEVILLE, Ky. — There is some wintery fun blanketing downtown Pikeville as the city will present the fifth annual Winterfest from Nov. 26 through Jan. 1.
The ice skating rink will once again be open in City Park every Thursday through Sunday. The ice skating rink will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Adults can test their skating skills for $10 an hour where as children 6 and under can slide across the ice for $6 per hour. Schools and other groups may also use the skating rink by appointment. To inquire about pricing or availability, email kevin@appwirelessarena.com with the subject Winterfest.
The Pikeville Christmas Parade will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Applications are available at the Pikeville City Police Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on a first come, first serve basis.
“Any day is a great day to visit Pikeville, but visiting during Winterfest is extra special. You’ll have a great time and make lifelong family memories,” said Kevin Roberts, director of special events for the Appalachian Wireless Arena. “I still remember watching the Christmas Parade while sitting on the curb with my family and am ecstatic to help bring that experience to a new generation.”
The city will light a Christmas tree in City Park at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Muddy Boots, LLC, of Pikeville will offer horse-drawn carriage rides in select parts of downtown.